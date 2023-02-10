South Bend Police search for runaway 14-year-old
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Police are searching for a runaway teenager Friday morning.
Adrid Lopez, 14, has been reported as a runaway and police are seeking assistance in locating her.
Lopez was last seen Feb. 4 in the 3100 block of East Jefferson Boulevard.
She is 5’, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Family members have expressed concerns about her well-being.
If you have any information about 14-year-old Adrid Lopez, call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.
