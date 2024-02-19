South Bend Police see increase in shots fired calls, most without evidence

SOUTH BEND — Shots fired calls in South Bend saw a seven-point increase from 144 calls in December to 151 in January.

During its monthly crime statistics public meeting, the South Bend Police Department discussed its crime statistics for January, comparing them to the month prior.

Shots fired reports were classified between informal reports and case reports generated, with the most shots fired reports occurring on South Bend's westside, with 101 such calls.

South Bend Police Department's January 2024 Crime Statistics show four shootings and 151 shots fired calls.

"Informal reports are reports that were administratively closed,” SBPD Community Resource Officer Brian Meador said. “It’s a report of a gunshot or ShotSpotter activation. The officers went out to the scene, they investigated the scene, or the general area where the shots were reported, and they did not find evidence at that time of shots fired.”

A lack of evidence found, Meador said, could be not finding casings, a victim or damage.

Statistics show 97 informal reports, which is almost twice as many as the 54 case report generated calls, where evidence was found, but Meador said the lack of evidence could mean the calls were made for a “number of different things,” including revolvers — which do not eject casings — and fireworks.

“We don’t have the time to spend hours looking for casings,” Meador said. “We spend a good amount of time, then leave.”

Community Resource Officer Jarveair Bourn added, “If we do have a shots fired at night and don’t find anything, our techs during the day shift do a good job of going back and check the area to see if they can find any evidence.”

Among the calls for shots fired, there were a total of four shootings, three non-fatal and one fatal.

The fatal shooting occurred on South Bend’s eastside on 26th Street, at Cedar Glen Apartments, where the 51-year-old victim, Dennis Cunningham, was found.

South Bend Police Department's January 2024 Crime Statistics show a murder on 26th Street.

January crime statistics also saw the number of rapes, five, remains consistent with last month and a rise in larceny/vehicle from 33 to 52, which, Meador said, ranges between stealing a pair of sunglasses out of a vehicle to stealing a license plate. Motor vehicle thefts decreased, from 47 in December to 32 in January.

SBPD asks that residents be on a lookout on its Facebook page and social media outlets for posts about patterns or a likelihood of a certain vehicle make that's targeted for vehicle larceny.

