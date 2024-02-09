South Bend Police seek help in locating murder suspect

The South Bend Police Department requests help in locating Marquis Duncan, a suspect in a 2022 homicide.

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is seeking help in locating Marquis Duncan, a suspect in a 2022 homicide, according to a press release Friday.

On Oct. 6, 2022, police were called to the 700 block of West Indiana Avenue near Chapin Street around 12:45 p.m., following reports of gunfire. Officers found 30-year-old Domenik Briggs shot and killed inside a home there.

After an investigation, the release said, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 18-year-old Marquis Duncan as a suspect. He was later charged by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 22, 2024, with murder for his role in Briggs' death.

According to South Bend Police, Duncan's warrant was unsealed on Feb. 7 in an effort to further aid in his apprehension.

Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said. The South Bend Police Department warns that if anyone has information about Duncan, or sees him, they should not approach. Rather, call 911 for immediate assistance or contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

