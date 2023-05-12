South Bend police seek more camera owners to register for real-time crime center notices

SOUTH BEND — Nearly 600 residential and 117 business surveillance cameras are registered with the South Bend Police Department's real-time crime center, and the city is offering incentives to get more on board.

Mayor James Mueller and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski announced the camera statistics Thursday at the city's quarterly public safety briefing.

The surveillance cameras in an area now can be monitored when a crime occurs as part of. New system that was demonsrated Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the South Bend Police Department’s new Real Time Crime Center in the central police station.

The police department's new crime center can integrate police operations in real time, with some cameras installed on city property and participating businesses that can offer real-time views of areas where incidents are occurring.

Since the crime center became operational in January, 596 residents have registered their home cameras, while some 117 business cameras have been integrated into the crime center's operations.

The crime center has a large set of wall monitors able to view everything from an interactive map of the city showing on-duty officers and active incidents to social media feeds.

Operations Division Chief Dan Skibins said that when a crime is committed somewhere in the city, the city police now can send an email to registered camera owners saying a crime was committed near them. The email also asks them to check their camera videos for the time period of the offense to see if they have anything related to the incident.

Skibins said the homeowner then can simply forward the video clip to the detective bureau, making the gathering of evidence in the case much more efficient.

Mayor Mueller said the city is going to offer financial incentives for businesses to buy the cameras and subscription services to place the cameras there.

"We'll continue to look at this as this incentive program rolls out," Mueller said. "It's going to be broad-based across the entire city but, of course we know there are some problem spots that we want to get business owners on board."

The mayor said there is money from the American Rescue Plan that was earmarked for technology upgrades, and they will have to see which business and how many come on board.

Ruszkowski said homeowners' cameras are not linked to the crime center. They simply get a report that something happened and homeowners can choose whether they have any possible footage and whether they wish to share it with investigators.

Josie Herman, crime analyst, sits at her desk Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the South Bend Police Department’s new Real Time Crime Center in the central police station.

"We are not focusing on anyone or anything when it comes to the camera integrations," Ruszkowski said. He added that the department's analytical data has shown that some areas in the city have experienced incidents that have prompted the city to seek the integration of some business surveillance cameras. He stressed that home cameras are not integrated and will not be.

Residents and businesses can get more information on the camera registry at SyncSouthBend.org.

Gun violence stats

According to statistics released by the city:

∎ The city experienced 259 gun violence incidents from Jan. 1 through April 30, some four more incidents than the 255 from the same period in 2022.

∎ There were 24 criminally assaulted shooting victims over this year's first four months. In 2022, there were 34 shooting victims.

∎ Police confiscated 205 guns during the first four months, up from the 137 guns confiscated this same period in 2022.

Community policing survey

A survey for the community to comment on what they want to see the police department do in the way of initiatives and for comments on current p[olice programs is now available and will be gathered through June 23.

Residents can take the 5-minute survey by going to southbendin.gov/communitypolicing and take the online survey.

For other access, people also can leave a voicemail message by calling 574-235-5888, extension 3300.

Officials said this is the last part of a three-year study on the community policing programs with the city police department.

The survey asks residents to rate the current police community programs. It also asks residents to offer any suggestions on what they want to see in the city's community policing programs.

