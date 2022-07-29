South Bend police shoot, kill man in standoff near Coquillard Elementary School

SOUTH BEND — South Bend police shot and killed a man near Coquillard Elementary School after responding to a call near the school's athletic fields Friday afternoon.

According to a written statement from the St. Joseph County Police Department, South Bend officers responded to reports from school employees that there was a suicidal man with a gun in a field near the school around 11:45 a.m.

Officers "made attempts to calm the individual," the release said, but police at the scene shot the man around 12:30 p.m. The man, who police have not identified as of late Friday afternoon, died a short time later.

A video of the incident, taken by a bystander and posted to social media, shows a ring of police cars form around the man as he walks around and gesticulates on the south side of the school near a baseball field.

The video did not pick up audio from the interaction between the man and police and a standoff ensued until a SWAT truck arrived and drove onto the scene. Seconds after the SWAT truck entered the field, a series of several shots can be heard and officers then ran out from behind their police cars. A few minutes later, an ambulance leaves the scene.

St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police are investigating the shooting, as it involves South Bend police officers. In a written statement, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage of the shooting. The results of the investigation will be presented to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office when completed.

"I also ask the community not to rush into any judgments until the investigation is complete," the statement said. "Our departments will complete this investigation in a very timely manner and provide a thorough and transparent report to the public regarding the findings of our investigation.”

A South Bend school district spokeswoman declined to comment other than to say that no school staff were injured and there were no students in the building at the time of the shooting.

Hours after the shooting on Friday, police tape still hung from a series of trees at the edge of the field. A handful of people watched, some from the doorsteps of nearby houses, as officers continued processing the scene.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police kill man near Coquillard Elementary School in South Bend