South Bend Regional Chamber seeking Forty under 40 nominations by March 4

The South Bend Regional Chamber is seeking nominees for the 18th class of its annual Forty under 40 program.

The program "highlights the achievements of 40 outstanding young adults who, despite being under the age of 40, have demonstrated exceptional leadership, excellence in their respective careers, and a commitment to community service."

This year's class will be honored at a May 17 recognition luncheon at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend. Each year, the class members are also featured by The Tribune on its website and in a special print section.

Nominations are due March 4. The nomination form is available on the Chamber's website at sbrchamber.com/pages/forty-under-forty-home.

Nominating criteria include:

Initiative and dedication in pursuing their career

Proven success and achievement in their job/career

Investment in and service to others through their involvement in civic, charitable and/or religious organizations

Passion for their community, giving back because of that passion

Under the age of 40 on May 15, 2024 (For 2024 class)

Live and work in Michiana (LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke & Marshall counties in Indiana; and Cass & Berrien counties in Michigan)

Lived in the Michiana region (LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke & Marshall counties in Indiana; and Cass & Berrien counties in Michigan) for a minimum of two consecutive years

Nominees may be eligible in these and other industry sectors: education, health care, business/professional, social services/not-for-profit, government/public service, financial, services, IT, trades and more

Nominees should not have been honored in a past Forty under 40 class.

For more information, call Shari Carroll at 574-400-4024.

