South Bend shooting leaves 1 dead northwest of downtown

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred about 8:30 p.m. near Leland Avenue and W. Navarre Street, immediately northwest of downtown.

Police were called to the scene on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male, whose age and identity were not released, died at the scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201. Additionally, anonymous tips can be called in to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police investigating Friday night shooting death