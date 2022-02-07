South Bend student accused in stabbing receives no-contact order. Here's what we know

Police cars sit outside John Adams High School as the school continues a lockdown following an incident on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate over a THC vape at Adams High School on Jan. 11 received a no-contact order against everyone involved in the incident at a hearing Monday.

Michael Wandling, who is representing the teenager, asked St. Joseph Probate Court Magistrate Graham Polando to issue an order preventing the boy from contacting, or being contacted by, the victim or any potential witnesses to the incident, saying a court order would give his client a clean break from those involved.

"That simplifies it in the teenage world. 'I'm not allowed to talk to you. The court said so. Period, done,'" Wandling said.

According to scanner traffic from the day of the stabbing, the 16-year-old victim told police five males had attacked him in a second-floor bathroom at the school. The student was stabbed in his lower left back and spent four days in the hospital, according to family members.

Polando granted the order during a Monday morning hearing that also saw a trial date pushed back as the boy waits to receive preliminary evidence from investigators. Wandling said he wants to review the evidence before deciding whether to explore a plea agreement or move the case toward a trial.

The boy is accused of armed robbery, two counts of battery and bringing a weapon onto school property, all of which would be felony charges if committed by an adult.

Court documents say the teen stabbed his classmate in the rib cage and that the attack caused "extreme pain." The 15-year-old threatened the victim with a knife and took "currency and/or THC cartridges" from him, the documents say.

The attack took place around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 11 and the school was placed on lockdown as police and medics responded to the scene. Police detained and questioned "several" juveniles that day, though only one is facing charges.

The accused teenager is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center following Polando's ruling that he remain in custody while the case plays out in probate, or juvenile, court.

Prosecutors have not asked to waive the case to superior, or adult, court. The Tribune does not generally name juvenile suspects unless they are charged in adult court.

Wandling also indicated the boy is starting therapy while incarcerated.

A trial for the case was set for early March.

