South Bend SWAT team engages in standoff after shooting in Lafayette Falls subdivision

South Bend police on the scene of a SWAT standoff in the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive in South Bend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

SOUTH BEND — A police response on the far southeast side of South Bend resulted in an hours-long standoff between a suspect and the South Bend Police Department's SWAT unit Thursday night in the Lafayette Falls subdivision.

The call started as an assault and shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive. Responding officers found one woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to a release from the police department, officers on the scene then learned a man had "barricaded" himself in a house and a standoff ensued, though police did not say Thursday if the man was a suspect in connection with the shooting. The department's SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were then called to the scene.

More:St. Joseph County mental health crisis team coming along, still sent on fraction of calls

Police say the man was talking with negotiators for a time, but when the line of communication stopped, the SWAT team deployed a "chemical agent to make entry inside the home, at which time the standoff concluded."

The SWAT standoff lasted between two and three hours, though police did not say how the confrontation ended, or whether the man was arrested or injured. The condition of the woman who was taken to the hospital is also unknown.

A spokeswoman for the police department has said more information will be released Friday.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Lafayette Falls shooting leads to SWAT standoff in South Bend