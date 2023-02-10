South Bend teen sentenced for murder, battery; judge jails one of his victims for outburst

South Bend police set up crime scene tape at the scene of a fatal shooting near North Kaley Street and Elwood Avenue on Nov. 25, 2021.

SOUTH BEND — A'Quan Irons was interrupted in a St. Joseph County courtroom Friday as he began to apologize to the family of Saivon Jackson for shooting and killing the 21-year-old on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

Just one sentence into A'Quan's address, Jai'von Berry — Jackson's partner who was also seriously injured by A'Quan in the shooting — stood up and began shouting expletives at the 16-year-old in an emotional outburst that ended with her being arrested by courtroom officers.

After the interruption, St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha sentenced A'Quan to 50 years in prison for murder and aggravated battery, saying the teenager's actions in shooting Jackson and Berry while they were sitting in a parked car were "as violent as it gets."

A few minutes later, Marnocha sentenced Berry to 30 days in jail for contempt of court.

Friday's hearing comes on the heels of A'Quan, who was 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, pleading guilty to murder and aggravated battery in January in a plea deal submitted the day before his trial. The agreement A'Quan entered with prosecutors set a limit of 45 years on the murder sentence and a limit of nine years on the aggravated battery count.

Marnocha gave A'Quan 45 years for murder and an added five years for battery, saying it's "extremely difficult" to square the violence of the crime with the young age of the defendant.

Thanksgiving shooting

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Nov. 25, 2021, in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue, directly across the street from LaSalle Intermediate Academy.

Police responded to the area around 2:45 p.m. after receiving ShotSpotter alerts for multiple rounds being fired. A woman called 911 shortly afterward, saying her boyfriend had been shot and the suspect was in their backyard, according to scanner traffic from the incident.

Prosecutors played video footage from the shooting during the sentencing showing A'Quan dressed in a white jacket walking to the driver's side of a van and firing around six to 10 shots into the vehicle at close range. There were cries and gasps in the courtroom as the gunshots rang out over the video.

Prosecutors said Jackson was shot three or four times and died within minutes of being shot.

Court documents say A'Quan had arranged to buy some marijuana from Jackson, but Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk noted that drug deals happen all the time without anyone getting killed. Fronk also noted that A'Quan was on probation from a juvenile court case at the time of the shooting and pleaded guilty only at "the 11th hour."

A'Quan was originally charged in juvenile court, but a judge moved the case to adult court in March 2022.

Contempt of court

Before Berry's outburst, she gave a formal statement saying she and Jackson were partners and had children together.

"I lost Saivon; my kids lost their dad," she said. "I lost myself going through it. I'm still trying to process it."

Statements from A'Quan's parents apologizing to the victims' families were also read in court.

Marnocha said he considered the fact A'Quan was only 15 at the time of the murder, though he also weighed the boy's juvenile record in making his sentence.

After most of those in attendance cleared out of the courtroom, Marnocha called Berry back in and sentenced her to 30 days in jail for contempt of court.

Berry said she took offense to A'Quan addressing her by name when she had not directly addressed him in her statements.

"That's why people die in this community," Marnocha said, scolding Berry. "Someone says something and they don't like it, and they think they can react inappropriately."

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Teen sentenced for murder; judge jails shooting victim for outburst