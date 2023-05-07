South Bend Tribune invites public to community conversation on gun violence

SOUTH BEND — Community members and leaders will join The Tribune for an online forum Wednesday to discuss gun violence in South Bend.

The conversation will begin at 6 p.m. on The Tribune's Facebook page. "Tribune Talks: Gun Violence" will feature panelists who bring different perspectives to the issue that struck the community once again with last month's shooting death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston. His death has renewed calls for action to end the violence that has devastated lives.

The Tribune's forum will include the following panelists:

Lynn Coleman, a former South Bend police officer and the founder of the community organization Let’s Turn It Around.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski

Willie Dearing, whose son was shot and killed in South Bend.

Rebekah Go, a member of Faith in Indiana.

Follow along live and share your questions for panelists beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday on The Tribune's Facebook page at facebook.com/southbendtribune.

