South Bend woman, 19, charged with murder in shooting of 17-year-old in November

South Bend police cars on the scene of a shooting at Randolph and Sampson streets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

SOUTH BEND — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Anika Henderson, 17, in November at Randolph Park.

Alexis Elizabeth Willocks was also charged Wednesday with criminal recklessness, a felony. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Henderson was shot in the head shortly after noon on Nov. 8 at the park. She was in critical condition in the hospital for a few days before she died from her injuries.

Henderson was in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting, according to court records. The boyfriend and Willocks have a child together, and the shooting occurred two hours after a court hearing about the child, police say in records.

Willocks was allegedly upset that Henderson had picked up the child from the hearing, records show, and the two had argued prior to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend woman charged with murder for shooting of Anika Henderson