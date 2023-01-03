South Bend woman killed in shooting on Ashland Avenue

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a homicide in South Bend's Near Northwest neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot Monday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue after 11:30 p.m. Monday night for reports of a shooting. Police say responding officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and declared her dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, South Bend police have not released the victim's name, though police logs indicate she was a 46-year-old woman from South Bend. Police have not provided other details about the incident.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide, and police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police investigation fatal shooting on Ashland Avenue