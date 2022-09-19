South Berwick man crashes into lake after high-speed police pursuit

SOUTH BERWICK — A suspect accused of attempting to break into an Acton home dressed in underwear is facing charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a lake.

The York Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an attempted break-in at a home on Langley Shores Drive in Acton at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The homeowner, according to the sheriff’s office, watched on his doorbell camera as a man in underwear attempted to gain access into the home.

“The individual fled prior to deputies’ arrival, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided,” stated York County Sheriff William King in a press release.

A short time later, a deputy observed a vehicle fitting the description traveling on Buzzell Road in Acton.

The deputy turned his cruiser around and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed.

King said the vehicle crashed into Wilson Lake in Acton. The driver, a 20-year-old South Berwick man, was able to free himself from the vehicle and swam to shore where he was placed in custody, according to King.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The York Sheriff’s Office issued a summons to the man charging him with eluding an officer and other traffic-related charges. King said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: South Berwick ME man crashes into lake after high-speed police pursuit