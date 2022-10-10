Police: South Berwick woman, reported missing for 'several weeks,' found safe

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police announced Monday a 34-year-old resident, reported missing at the end of September, has been found safe.

A Portsmouth Police Department car.

Police posted to social media on Sept. 29 that Alison Parker, a South Berwick, had neither been seen nor heard from in "several weeks," adding that her family was "concerned for her welfare."

On Monday morning, the South Berwick Police Department provided an update for the public, writing on Facebook that the missing woman had been found.

"We thank everyone who shared the post and called in with sightings," police said. "It was through this that we received information of her location, and were able to make contact with her."

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Woman from South Berwick, ME, missing for weeks, found safe