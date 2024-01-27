South Berwick seeks public input for downtown revitalization plan

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The town is working on a comprehensive Downtown Revitalization Plan that aims to enhance the town’s appearance, character, economy, and accessibility.

Town Manager Tim Pellerin said the plan will adhere to the guidelines established by the Department of Economic and Community Development. More than a visionary document, he said it will be a practical roadmap that will allow the town to apply for state and federal grants to realize the goals outlined in the plan.

The town has formed an advisory committee and hired a consultant to develop the plan, which will be based on public feedback from a workshop and a survey.

The Downtown Revitalization Plan Advisory Committee consists of the town's Economic & Community Development director, two Town Council members, and 11 town citizens and business owners. The lead consultant for the project is Jeff Preble of Wright-Pierce.

Together, the group is working to craft an actionable plan with the vision to enhance the town's aesthetic appeal, preserve its historic character, improve pedestrian systems, support a diverse economy, and enhance economic viability throughout the year.

Town officials said the initiative aligns with the recently completed Economic Market Analysis, the ongoing work to update the Comprehensive Plan and the impending Sebago Technics traffic study. The draft plan of the traffic study is expected later this year.

Wright-Pierce, in collaboration with the committee, recently hosted a well-attended public workshop on Jan. 18.

The next step is getting community feedback from a survey, which will be open for input until mid-March. The survey aims to capture diverse perspectives from the community, and paper copies are available in the Town Clerk's office and the South Berwick Public Library.

Once the survey is completed, the group plans to hold a public workshop on the draft plan in May. The workshop will provide an opportunity for the community to delve deeper into the evolving plan.

In September, the group will present its final plan, marking a pivotal moment in South Berwick's journey toward a revitalized, vibrant downtown.

How you can help: Public feedback is essential. The Downtown Revitalization Plan Advisory Committee meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. For more information and a link to the survey on the Downtown Revitalization Plan, visit southberwickmaine.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: South Berwick seeks public input for downtown revitalization plan