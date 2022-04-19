South Bound Brook cop fired for being 'grossly negligent' with gun sues for job back

SOUTH BOUND BROOK – A borough patrolman, fired last month from the police department, has filed suit in Superior Court, asking the borough to reinstate him.

Paul Romano, who had been a full-time police officer since March 2012, was terminated effective March 14 after a hearing officer found him guilty on several charges, including conducting an unauthorized investigation, not maintaining professional demeanor while on duty and violating the department's firearms policy.

The borough has not yet replied to the lawsuit filed April 4.

On March 29, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office assumed management of the borough police department because of an ongoing personnel matter involving Chief Rick Fittin. Authorities have not released the details of that personnel matter.

The events that led to Romano's termination began on June 26, 2021 with an incident between him and Officer Ryan Carideo, who filed a complaint that Romano had pointed his service weapon at him after returning to police headquarters from responding to an incident earlier that day, according to the lawsuit.

The incident was referred to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office's Internal Affairs Unit for investigation. The prosecutor's office notified South Bound Brook on Aug. 10 that no criminal charges would be brought against Romano and the borough could take disciplinary action, the lawsuit says.

Meanwhile, Romano had been suspended with pay effective July 1.

In September, Roman received a disciplinary notice. He denied the charges and requested a hearing, which was held on Jan. 24 and Feb. 8.

The disciplinary notice, made by Lt. Douglas LaGrua and attached to the lawsuit, details the charges against Romano and the June 26 incident.

At about 1:59 a.m. that day, Romano was dispatched to locate a wanted and potentially suicidal person, possibly armed with two handguns and a history of aggression against police officers, who was on his way from Florida to Westfield where he was reportedly going to confront his fiancée. A cellphone ping located the person on Main Street in South Bound Brook.

Then, according to the disciplinary notice, Officer Ciro Lowder requested Romano to assist him in responding, but Romano, acting as supervisor, "disrespectfully" denied the request and responded alone.

Romano went to the QuickChek parking lot, located the individual and without waiting for backup from Carideo or other officers, approached the individual to take him into custody. That, the disciplinary notice alleges, allowed the person "to exit the vehicle in a fashion that provided him an opportunity to draw a weapon."

Romano allegedly told EMS personnel who responded to the scene that he approached the individual "gunslinger style."

Back at police headquarters, Carideo questioned Romano about safety issues in the arrest. Romano, the notice alleges, responded with what Romano called a "demonstration."

In that demonstration, the notice says, Romano admitted he took his duty weapon out of its holster in the locker room at headquarters.

Carideo alleged Romano pointed the gun at his chest in close range while forcibly driving him backward against the wall, a charge that Romano has denied.

Romano, a firearms instructor, maintained that he kept the gun pointed at the floor and had no physical contact with the other officer.

Romano, according to the notice, admitted toward moving to Carideo with the gun drawn to show him how he closed the distance between him and the individual in the parking lot.

But, the disciplinary notice said, the act "was grossly negligent in exposing Officer Carideo and yourself to serious bodily injury or death. This act alone profoundly undermines the confidence of the public and fellow officers in your ability to responsibly carry a firearm in the capacity of a police officer."

Later, the disciplinary notice charges, Romano conducted an unauthorized investigation into Carideo by reaching out to law enforcement officers from Carideo's past employment to check out his character and truthfulness.

Romano also was charged with not having his audio recording device on when in the parking lot.

