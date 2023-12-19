South Bound Brook mother guilty of murder in 4-year-old son’s repeated neck stabbing

SOMERVILLE - A South Bound Brook woman has been found guilty of murdering her 4-year-old son.

Elina Gutti, 38, was found guilty Tuesday following a two-week bench trial before Superior Court Judge Julie Marino. Gutti faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in a maximum-security facility without eligibility for parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

Gutti was also found guilty of two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

According to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, at about 2:28 p.m. Feb. 6, 2021, county communications received a 911 call from a woman who identified herself as Gutti.

She told 911 that she had woken to discover her wrist had been cut but was uncertain how it happened.

When South Bound Brook officers arrived at her home, they determined her injuries were minor and did not require immediate medical attention, McDonald said.

But, during the investigation, the officers found her 4-year-old son dead inside her bedroom with what was determined to be more than 17 wounds to his neck, the prosecutor said.

A kitchen knife found on the bedroom floor was determined to be the murder weapon, McDonald said.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of the boy's death was multiple knife wounds to his neck.

Detectives from Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist with the homicide investigation.

