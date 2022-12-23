South Brunswick High School goes into lockdown, juvenile charged with trespassing

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The township high school went into lockdown Thursday morning after an unauthorized juvenile from a different school district was let into the school by a student in an attempt to fight another student.

Around 7:55 a.m. school administrators learned that an unauthorized juvenile was in the school building, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

The school was placed in lockdown while school resource officers (SRO) and township police searched for the juvenile, according to Hayducka.

After eight minutes, officers found the trespasser hiding in a second-floor room and he was taken into custody.

The preliminary investigation discovered that the juvenile gained entry access into the high school because a current student circumvented security procedure. That juvenile also faces charges in the incident, the chief said.

“Today’s incident was unsettling with 2,700 students and staff having to go into lockdown. We will hold those accountable who created today’s issue," Hayducka said on Thursday. "I want to thank the students who first came forward to report the suspicious activity and the quick action by the school administration along with the SRO."

