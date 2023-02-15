South Brunswick man charged in three road rage incidents on Route 1

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – An alleged serial road rage suspect has been charged with three counts of endangerment in connection with three incidents on Route 1 since November.

Township resident Mark Lauri, 40, surrendered to police on the fourth-degree charges following an investigation by detectives and the South Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau. Lauri has also been charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and careless driving.

Police say the first incident happened on Nov. 3 when Lauri allegedly became upset with another driver on southbound Route 1 near Finnegans Lane, cut off the other vehicle then slammed on his brakes, causing a rear-end collision.

Then, police said, Lauri was involved in two more road rage incidents within a few hours on Feb. 3.

In the first Feb. 3 incident, a motorist called 911 at about 1:59 p.m. to report a vehicle driving erratically and stopping suddenly in front of multiple vehicles. Police later determined that Lauri was driving the erratic vehicle, police said.

In the second Feb. 3 incident, officers went to the Target parking lot to investigate a Route 1 crash at about 3:12 p.m.

Police said an off-duty State Trooper was driving on Route 1 and saw another driver, later identified as Lauri, cut off another motorist, change lanes erratically and strike another vehicle also heading north on Route 1.

South Brunswick police say Lauri was involved in a road rage incident at about 4:19 p.m. Jan. 24 near High and Bridge streets in Somerville. Lauri has been charged with careless driving and delaying traffic in that incident, according to municipal court records.

“Mr. Lauri’s conduct put everyone at risk. Last year alone there were nearly two thousand crashes on roadways in the township," said Chief Raymond Hayducka. "His erratic driving and repeated sudden stopping in front of other drivers just increases the potential for crashes.”

