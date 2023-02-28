South Brunswick police cite medical emergency in Howell man's fatal crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 69-year-old Howell man died in a crash Monday night caused by an apparent medical emergency, police said.

Township police said they responded around 7:05 p.m. to the back of a warehouse on Chris Court on a report of a car under a trailer where officers found a red 1999 Volkswagen Beetle with an unconscious driver.

The driver of the Beetle, John Kosaronich, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kosarovich may have suffered a medical emergency which caused him to strike the trailer, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police Department Patrolman Bryan Sites at 732-329-4000 ext. 7472.

Crime:Police ask for public's help in South Brunswick fatal hit-and-run

Email: alewis@gannett.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Brunswick NJ police cite medical emergency in fatal crash