South Brunswick school board president apologizes for 'not being completely transparent'

Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
·4 min read

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Board of Education President Joyce Mehta is battling calls from residents for her resignation over what they believe is an ethics violation.

Mehta, coming under fire for using the school board’s attorney for what her critics say was her personal use, apologized for not being transparent with board members at Thursday’s meeting.

But Mehta denied her actions were inappropriate.

The school board has called a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Mehta, an attorney, contacted the school board attorney, Kerri Wright of Porzio, Bromberg and Newman, about ethics violations in connection with her desire to replace a member of a school start time committee with someone of her choosing.

The board’s attorney then billed the school district for approximately $2,500.

Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder sent a letter to Mehta in January questioning her action.

While Feder wrote he did not want to file an ethics violation charge, he asked Mehta to examine the perception of her actions.

He also asked Mehta to recuse herself if she is unable to "protect the confidentiality and interest of the Board."

Mehta was elected to the Board of Education in 2017. Her second term expires this year.

South Brunswick Board of Education President Joyce Mehta
South Brunswick Board of Education President Joyce Mehta

The issue came to light after the March 3 school board retreat video was circulated on social media where the issue arose.

Before Thursday's meeting, Mehta posted an apology to Facebook and read the same note as the meeting began. In the note, Mehta defended her actions as she responded to the "allegations of social media" that she "used funds for a 'personal matter' and subsequently lied about doing so."

She then apologized for "not being completely transparent."

"I do not and will not apologize for consulting with the board attorney when I needed legal guidance in response to a suggestion that my conduct as board president was legally inappropriate,” Mehta said, adding it was an "an appropriate use" of the board attorney."

READ: Donations sought for 20 South Brunswick residents who lost their homes to fire

Mehta went on to say that she was "most certainly was not seeking advice on a 'personal matter,' unless one defines how I conduct myself as board president as a 'personal matter.’"

"I have nothing to hide about my discussions with the board attorney, who is retained by the board for the very purpose of providing legal guidance," Mehta said.

Mehta added that the attorney has told her she "was doing nothing wrong."

"While the time spent by the attorney undoubtedly cost the board money in legal fees, money spent on ensuring compliance with the law is money well spent," she said.

Eric Schlesinger of the Monmouth Junction section said he came to Thursday's meeting to speak about the conduct of board members at the last few meetings.

"I am very bothered by them," said Schlesinger. "There are a couple of members on this board that sit here tonight that I don't think represent those values (of leadership through example and integrity). And it is very concerning. I want every board member sitting here to think about how the events of the past few months represent those values and whether you are here to serve this community and to better our school system or are you here to serve your own personal, political gain. Are you leading by example? Are you leading with integrity? Our children are watching. They are watching your conduct and they are watching your example."

Speaking directly to Mehta, Schlesinger noted she was a trained attorney and knows "full well how this works."

"I don't believe a word of it," said Schlesinger, referring to the note Mehta read aloud and posted on social media. "And everything you said tonight lacks complete credibility. I hope you take that to heart, and I hope you consider whether or not you should continue moving forward in serving this board."

"I've been disturbed recently and concerned about the transparency of this board," said Deborah Buonocore, a township resident and retired district teacher. "The board has always been collaborative – not 100% agreement with each other, but there was always open and respectful discussion."

She added, "I am here to urge Joyce to consider stepping down as board president and allow an experienced person to lead for the betterment of our students, our district and our town."

During the superintendent's school budget presentation, Mehta gathered her personal items and left midway through the meeting.

The special meeting will be held in the auditorium at Crossroads North Middle School, 635 Georges Road, and will be aired live at via a link on the website.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Brunswick BOE prez sorry for 'not being completely transparent'

