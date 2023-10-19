South Buffalo Charter School hosts Mental Health Night for students, parents
South Buffalo Charter School hosts Mental Health Night for students, parents
South Buffalo Charter School hosts Mental Health Night for students, parents
A new study found a link between light exposure during specific times of day and the development of certain mental health issues. Here's what you need to know.
The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.
This may be a silly little reality show, but the story behind Royal Hen's performance of "Philadelphia Freedom" runs deep.
Experts share how to support kids without shame.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
Ferrari hosted a charity gala in New York City, displaying 14 “game changing” vintage and contemporary vehicles outside the sculptural Vessel structure.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
Roku stock tumbled on fresh concerns about the ad market recovery.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
Mention automation and someone will invariably (and understandably) mention its impact on jobs. There are a lot of opposing views on the subject, of course, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that robotics and AI will have a profound impact on human jobs, going forward. At today’s Delivering the Future event at a fulfillment center south of Seattle, the company announced that it will be teaming with MIT and the Ipos research firm to determine how these systems will impact work.
Passwordless authentication offers a host of advantages over traditional pins, passphrases and passcodes. Surveys around the web show that compromised passwords cause an estimated 81% of all breaches and that the average person reuses passwords up to 14 times, giving hackers access to a big chunk of one's digital footprint if they crack the code just once. A Harris Poll study found that 48% of companies didn't have passwordless authentication as of 2021, in part because they believed that they lacked the right skills and teams to successfully implement it.
Did "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak let an incorrect answer slip through? Some viewers think so.
Research shows that lactation consultants can increase the odds new mothers will breastfeed their babies and stick with it, but not everyone has access.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.
Former NFL player Adrian Peterson is shown the door on "Dancing With the Stars."
1 + 1 = Taylor Swift.
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.