🌱 South Burlington Bank Robbery + Miss Vermont Applications Open

First, today's weather:

Some sun, then clouds; cold. High: 16 Low: 9.

The city of Burlington has been testing its sewer system to monitor COVID-19 levels since August of 2020. Now, six other Vermont municipalities have been approved to do the same through a partnership between the National Wastewater Surveillance System and private contractor LuminUltra. (vtdigger.org) The South Burlington Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Friday night bank robbery. The suspect reportedly demanded money from a teller at People's United Bank, making gestures that suggested he was armed, then left with an undisclosed amount of money; fortunately, no one was injured. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the SBPD. (WCAX) Are you a young woman looking to make Vermont a better place? Consider applying to be the next Miss Vermont or Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen. Winners of both titles will receive scholarship packages, represent Vermont in the Miss America competition series, and make appearances throughout the state. (WCAX)

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas - Echo Lahey Center for Lake Champlain (10:00 AM)

Animal Demo - Echo Lahey Center for Lake Champlain (11:00 AM)

Thanks to the community's help, the Burlington Humane Society was able to raise over $10,000 in the Betty White Challenge . (Instagram)

On Friday, Burlington firefighters successfully extinguished a fire in a commercial occupancy on Main Street . Thanks to early notification and a quick response, there was minimal damage to the building. (Facebook)

About me: Danielle Fallon is a writer who loves using her creativity to fuel her passion for communication. She is an employee of content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and assists Patch.com with community newsletter curation. Danielle also holds a Master’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and works part-time as a pediatric speech therapist.

