What south Caddo Parish bridge will be closed next week? Here are the alternate routes.

A bridge in south Caddo Parish will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 26.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Monday morning that the Colquitt Road bridge in south Caddo will be closed next week due to abutment repairs to the bridge. The DOTD said that this closure will take approximately six days to complete.

DOTD said, "Total road closure at the specified location. All vehicles will need to detour."

Drivers are being advised to take Williams Road, Parish Road 3 and Keithville-Springridge Road as an alternate route.

