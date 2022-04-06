South Carolina: 1 dead, 2 injured during shooting at FRÄNKISCHE facility

At least three people have been shot at an industrial plant in South Carolina Tuesday evening, officials said.

Emergency services and multiple police deputies arrived at the scene of the FRÄNKISCHE facility around 11 p.m., following dispatch calls of an active shooter, where they found two people injured and a deceased gunman, FOX News Carolina journalist Cody Alcorn reported from the scene.

FIRING-SQUAD EXECUTIONS GET GREEN LIGHT IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Deputies secured the scene after the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted injury, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said, FOX News anchor Victoria Carmen reported.

It was later learned that the shooter — who was initially counted among the victims — was a former employee of the facility, according to the report.

The other two victims, also believed to be employees, were transported to the hospital, police said. One of the victims was in critical condition, they added.

No motive is yet known for the shooting.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned for updates.