South Carolina 14-year old arrested for allegedly hitting other student with chair

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lyn Riddle
·1 min read

A 14-year-old Greenville County girl has been charged with assault after allegedly hitting a fellow student with a chair during a class.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge High in northern Greenville County after a “verbal back and forth,” said Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A smartphone video was recorded by another student and posted on social media. It shows a boy sitting at a desk talking with the girl. The girl then picks up a chair and hits the boy in the back of the head. He gets up, says something to her and walks away.

Tim Waller, spokesman for Greenville County Schools said, “The school administration alerted law enforcement and handled the incident in accordance with the district’s behavior code.”

The girl’s name was withheld due to her age.

