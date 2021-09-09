South Carolina 4-sentence incident report on Alex Murdaugh shooting: 'Further investigation required'

South Carolina authorities have released a four-sentence incident report on the alleged Saturday shooting of attorney Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were gunned down in an unsolved double murder in June.

Hampton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Old Salkehatchie Highway in Varnville. They arrived before Murdaugh, who had been shot in the head, was airlifted from a landing site on Charleston Highway to the hospital, and secured the scene for investigators from their department and South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division.

SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER ALEX MURDAUGH SHOT MONTHS AFTER WIFE AND SON WERE KILLED IN UNSOLVED CASE

An initial report included a box checked off stating that Murdaugh was found with no visible injuries, but Sheriff Thomas "T.C." Smalls told Fox News that was an error and that the report had been updated.

The updated report indicates a "major injury." Authorities said separately that he was treated for a "superficial gunshot wound to the head."

In the updated report, authorities also subtly changed the boxes for using alcohol and using drugs from "no" to "unknown" in both categories.

The report did not mention a suspect or a vehicle. It states that one of the deputies met with Murdaugh before the airlift but includes no details about their conversation.

"Further investigation required," the report ends.

MURDAUGH DOUBLE MURDERS: PROSECUTOR RECUSES HIMSELF FROM CASE

On Monday, two days after the shooting, Murdaugh announced that he was resigning from his law firm, which his family founded more than a century ago, and entering rehab. Hours later, the firm, PMPED, alleged that the departing attorney had misappropriated funds.

On Wednesday, South Carolina’s Supreme Court suspended his law license.

The Murdaughs, prominent in the region through their law practice and decades-long control of the local prosecutor’s office, have attracted national attention following the unsolved shooting deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, 22 and 52, on June 7. They were gunned down on a family property and discovered by Alex Murdaugh, who said he stumbled upon the crime scene on his way home from visiting his terminally ill father – who died days later.

Story continues

At the time of their slayings, Paul was awaiting trial in connection with a drunken boat crash that killed a 19-year-old passenger named Mallory Beach in February 2019.

Investigators looking into the double murder said they have also uncovered information that led them to reopen the probe into the 2015 hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith.

That case has raised questions about the family’s ties to local law enforcement and it launched both a state investigation and civil litigation regarding whether there had been undue influence.