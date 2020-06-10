Is South Carolina Already on a Second Wave of COVID-19?

COLUMBIA, S.C.—On May 11, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster officially reopened the state economy after four weeks of government-mandated social distancing aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said in a statement.

“We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”

Almost exactly one month later, South Carolina had arguably its worst week yet in the pandemic.

Between June 1 and this past Monday, this state of five million people registered 3,069 new infections and 63 deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). By Monday, the health agency had counted 14,800 total coronavirus cases and 557 deaths, and projected an overall COVID-19 case rate of 442 per 100,000 people by June 27. The agency said that was worse than California’s 323-per-100,000 rate as of June 6, but much better than New York’s 1,965 per 100,000.

But what’s chilling about South Carolina’s stats is that all the evidence points to the pandemic getting worse here, not better. “It seems pretty clear that these data indicate an increasing circulation of the virus,” Theresa MacPhail, an author and medical anthropologist at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, told The Daily Beast.

There were 624 new infections in South Carolina on June 6, according to Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus tracker, which recorded a spike in infections in South Carolina starting on Thursday, and an ominous two-week trend that didn’t come close to federal reopening guidelines.

While the data seem to indicate that social distancing in April helped to prevent South Carolina hospitals from being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, the numbers also suggest that McMaster’s eagerness to reopen the economy has backfired on the state’s residents.

Trump’s Task Force Warns Governors of COVID Spike Tied to Protests

More people are getting sick. More people are dying. The death rate for infected patients hasn’t really changed: It was about 3.6 percent in early May and 3.5 percent in early June. And some businesses, having reopened just a few weeks ago, are closing again. McMaster’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

The novel coronavirus officially arrived in South Carolina on Feb. 24 with six infections, according to DHEC figures. State-organized testing began the first week of March. The first COVID-19 death is said to have occurred on March 16. That same day, McMaster, a Republican and a close ally of Donald Trump, suspended activities at the state’s schools. But he didn’t close businesses—yet. And for a few weeks he didn’t try to stop large public gatherings, either.

The state’s major cities of Columbia and Charleston began implementing social-distancing measures on their own in late March, closing bars and restaurants, imposing curfews, and limiting public gatherings.

But aside from closing schools, in the first month or so of the coronavirus’s spread in South Carolina, there was very little in the way of a statewide effort to slow the pathogen. As late as the end of March, the Republican-led state government was actively discouraging local public-health efforts. “We affirm that local government cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the governor by the general assembly,” attorney general Alan Wilson stated on March 27. The general assembly is South Carolina’s state legislature.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat, brushed off Wilson’s memo and continued with local social-distancing measures. “The actions taken by the city are entirely within our authority,” Benjamin said.

There was an early statewide spike in new infections on April 6, with 183 new patients. The next day, McMaster finally ordered many businesses to close all over the state. Bars, restaurants, nail and hair salons, entertainment venues, and gyms shut their doors. At the state’s encouragement, many churches moved their services online.