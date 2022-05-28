South Carolina Attorney General warns families of baby formula scams

South Carolina’s attorney general Alan Wilson is urging families to be careful of scammers during the baby formula shortage.

Wilson said scams and illegal practices are increasing.

“I am very concerned about the shortage and encourage South Carolinians to remain vigilant to avoid activity that could result in harm to their children or financial losses,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he understands the importance and stress associated with providing for children as a parent himself, and he gave a few tips to help South Carolina families.

1. Use Authorized Sellers

Using trusted and familiar retailers reduces the chance of being a victim of a scam and provides options if there is any problem with the purchase. Before buying from a new source, research the company’s reputation through the Better Business Bureau.

2. Be Careful with Online Purchases

Avoid purchasing formula from unknown sellers on social media, independent websites, or unverified online vendors. Scammers may join online platforms to target families.

3. Check the Product

Make sure the product you buy is safe. Check the labeling and packaging, including the expiration date. Examine the package for signs of tampering.

4. Use a Credit Card

A credit card provides additional protection in case a transaction ends up being fraudulent.

Wilson said scammers are looking to make a quick profit and may sell formula that is non-existent, counterfeit, expired, or recalled.

“Anyone who attempts to take advantage of South Carolinians impacted by this situation will be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” said Wilson.

If you come across any suspicious activity, you can report it to the Attorney General’s Office at 803-737-3953.

