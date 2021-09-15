Now Cops Are Probing Death of Murdaugh Housekeeper

Facebook

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that the agency has opened an investigation into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family.

It marks just the latest criminal probe associated with the embattled legal dynasty, whose patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, conspired with a former drug dealer in a botched assisted suicide attempt last week, according to police and his own attorneys.

Murdaugh, a once high-powered attorney who along with his relatives also worked as a prosecutor in the South Carolina Lowcountry for decades, has not been charged with any crimes.

Satterfield, the Murdaughs’ 57-year-old longtime housekeeper, died on Feb. 26, 2018, “as a result of injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident” in a Hampton County home that belongs to the family, according to a settlement Alex Murdaugh reached with her estate.

“She had been a housekeeper for the Murdaughs for 25 years. She had been a fabric of the family,” attorney Eric Bland, who is representing Satterfield’s two sons, told The Daily Beast. “The Murdaughs certainly viewed Gloria as part of the family.”

In a letter to SLED, which was obtained by The Daily Beast, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper requested that state authorities open an investigation into Satterfield’s death due to “inconsistencies” surrounding it.

Topper added that not only was Satterfield’s death not reported to the coroner at the time of her death, but an autopsy was never performed.

“On the death certificate, the manner of death was ruled ‘Natural’, which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident,” Topper said. “In light of these inconsistencies noted above, I feel that it is prudent to pursue an investigation into Gloria Satterfield's death.”

The probe comes just hours after Satterfied’s sons, Brian Harriott and Tony Satterfield, filed a lawsuit against several individuals—including Murdaugh—in relation to a $500,000 settlement for their mother’s death they say they never received.

Representatives for Murdaugh did not immediately respond for comment.

Murdaugh, 53, has been mired in national scrutiny in recent weeks, most recently after his alleged former drug dealer was arrested for a wild assisted suicide and insurance scheme carried.

On Tuesday, SLED said Murdaugh had admitted to orchestrating the Sept. 4 attack, which involved the lawyer providing Curt Edward Smith, 61, with a gun to shoot him in the head. According to an arrest affidavit for Smith, Murdaugh had hoped his death would lead to a $10 million insurance payout that would go to his sole surviving son, Buster.

Smith, who has been arrested, also admitted his role in the scheme, police say.

Since the allegedly staged shooting, Murdaugh has been pushed out and accused of misappropriating funds by his old law firm, an allegation the top law-enforcement agency in the state said it was also investigating Monday.

The unraveling comes just months after Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and other son Paul—who was facing charges for a fatal boat accident—were shot and killed at the family estate. No one has been charged in connection with their deaths.

