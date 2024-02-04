South Carolina backs Biden in Democrats' first primary

STORY: While Biden, 81, faced little opposition, the vote was being closely watched amid concerns about his popularity, especially with the state's Black voters, who helped propel Biden to the White House four years ago.

Among them, Karen Corbett said she was excited about the result. "I'm so glad that we've got Biden who's there for our rights, to bring us back together," she said.

With more than 90% of precincts reporting, Biden had won 116,266 votes, or 96.4% out of 120,643 votes cast, way ahead of his two main challengers, U.S. Representative Dean Phillips and best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The ballot count is within expectation, with Democratic officials telling Reuters they had expected somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 total votes, following a county-by-county tour of the Southern state aimed at exciting voters with multiple events featuring Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Voter Sarah Burnham said she saw a lot of enthusiasm on the ground in the state. "I think voters in South Carolina feel a connection with the president," Burnham said. "I think there's a sense of loyalty that runs deep in the South and I think that loyalty will continue in the future."