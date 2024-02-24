South Carolina black bear cubs rescued by firefighters from wildfire die, rescue group says

The last of two black bear cubs rescued from a wildfire in Georgetown County last month has died.

Appalachian Bear Rescue posted on its Facebook page that Carolina Bear died in the early morning Feb. 23.

Carolina and her brother, Pawley, were brought to the bear rescue group in Tennessee on Jan. 30 after being rescued by firefighters. It is believed that the fire and equipment may have caused their mother to flee the den.

Pawley died on Feb. 9.

Pawley bear is one of two bear cubs that were rescued from a bear den during a wildfire in Georgetown County. His sister, Carolina, was also rescued.

At the time of the siblings’ rescue, the neonates were a few days old, with weights of 340 grams (0.75 pounds) and 454 grams (1 pound), respectively, the post said.

The post said that Carolina appeared to be thriving until “her sudden and unexpected decline.” The cause of her rapid decline remains unclear, the post said. Her body will be sent for necropsy.

Carolina’s case underscores the fragility of neonates, who lack the reserves an older cub might draw upon in times of crisis.