South Carolina becomes the second state to cancel federal unemployment benefits

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter
·4 min read

South Carolina plans to stop some of its federally-funded unemployment benefits to address "ongoing workforce shortages," according to the South Carolina governor's office, leaving many out-of-work residents without any support at all.

The state joins Montana, which announced a similar move this week.

"This labor shortage is being created in large part by the supplemental unemployment payments that the federal government provides claimants on top of their state unemployment benefits," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement on Thursday. "What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace."

Starting June 30, jobless South Carolinians will lose the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits but maintain their regular benefits. Contractors, gig workers, and others will also lose access to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, meaning those workers won’t get any benefits.

Montana plans to cancel those benefits and programs on June 27.

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 03: South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster speaks to a crowd during an election night party for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on November 3, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Graham defeated Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
: South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster speaks to a crowd during an election night party for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on November 3, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"South Carolina Gov. McMaster has now made a trend out of Montana's terrible policy decision to drop out of pandemic benefits," Andrew Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert and senior fellow at the Century Foundation, told Yahoo Money. "Make no mistake about it, South Carolinians will now have no other means of support, including jobless small business owners, gig workers, and the long-term unemployed."

"South Carolinians will all suffer and they will have no one else to blame but their Governor," Stettner added.

South Carolina's unemployment rate was 5.2% in March down from its 11.5% pandemic peak in April 2020, while Montana's rate was 3.8%, down from its 11.9% pandemic peak, according to data from the Labor Department.

Read more: Top 10 tax mistakes — and how to avoid them

"Nearly every sector in our economy faces a labor shortage," Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement on Tuesday. "The vast expansion of federal unemployment benefits is now doing more harm than good."

The federally-funded unemployment programs run through September 6 nationwide. 

The cancellation of this support would cost workers in Montana and South Carolina at least $3,000 per worker in supplement benefits if they couldn't find work through the program's expiration. Workers on PUA and PEUC would lose at least $4,500 in benefits in Montana and at least $3,420 in South Carolina because they would no longer qualify for the base unemployment benefit.

‘Limited evidence of work disincentives'

Several papers have established that the extra $600 in benefits distributed earlier in the pandemic had limited labor supply effects and likely didn’t disincentivize work, including one by the National Bureau of Economic Research and another by Yale University. The current supplemental benefit is worth half of what those papers reviewed.

"The 100% federally-paid unemployment benefits have boosted spending and contributed to the strong economic recovery," Stettner said. "It's shortsighted for the state to sacrifice that economic stimulus based on the anecdotal labor shortages concerns of a few employers, especially given the limited evidence of work disincentives from unemployment pay during the pandemic."

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Montana and South Carolina are the only two states to fully opt out of the federal unemployment benefit programs enacted in the pandemic and currently extended by the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.

As a way to incentivize workers to return to work, Montana is offering a one-time return-to-work payment of $1,200, using money from the American Rescue Plan to fund the program. Only those who complete four weeks of work would receive the payment.

"Incentives matter," Gianforte said. "Our return-to-work bonus and the return to pre-pandemic unemployment programs will help get more Montanans back to work."

South Carolina hasn't announced a return-to-work incentive once the federal benefits are cut.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • SC Gov. McMaster orders DEW to pull out of federal COVID-19 unemployment program

    Critics of the unemployment benefits added by the federal government said they allowed people to earn more money on unemployment than they did while working.

  • States Must Refund Some Unemployment Payments They Took Back — Is Yours Among Them?

    In a memo released yesterday, the U.S. Labor Department states that workers who were asked to repay unemployment benefits received through the CARES Act might be able to get a refund, although it...

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 6

    Rental assistance is now available to SC residents. Here’s how to apply.

  • Coach who never punts and always attempts onside kicks gets Division I job

    Longtime Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving for Presbyterian College. Presbyterian competes at the FCS level.

  • Why the “Labor Shortage” Is a Good Thing for American Families

    Anecdotal reports of a labor shortage are everywhere. But it might not be a real problem.

  • Montana plans to cancel unemployment benefits to address ‘severe workforce shortage’

    Montana plans to stop some of its federally-funded unemployment benefits to address its "severe workforce shortage,” which will leave many out-of-work residents without any support at all.

  • ‘They were my babies.’ Koi fish are mysteriously dying in a Coconut Grove neighborhood.

    Florence Danly named the koi that swam in her backyard pond. There was Sky and Bella and Big Mama and Goldie and — her favorite — Marilyn, a large-eyed diva of a fish who liked to flaunt her beautiful pale yellow scales with flashy undulations of her luxuriant tail fin.

  • Middlesex district attorney pushes back against claims of cover-up in death of Hopkinton teenager

    One activist group is calling the 16-year-old girl's death a murder.

  • Muslim parent refuses to send children to school after teacher showed Prophet Mohammed image in assembly

    Staff has since apologised for the incident, which happened at Hunter's Bar Junior School in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, last week, saying the teacher was left "mortified" by the "genuine mistake".

  • Desktop Metal adds wood printing to its portfolio

    Desktop Metal today announced the launch of wood 3D printing tool, Forust. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in 3D printing for interior design. The company’s “non-destructive” printing methods have managed to largely fly under the radar, with minimal press coverage until now -- making them a pretty ideal acquisition candidate.

  • You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments – Here’s Why

    The IRS announced last month that the enhanced Child Tax Credit will take the form of monthly payments to parents, which will start in July, but some parents might want to opt out of it....

  • Don’t Worry, Journalists: You Won’t Get Banned for Tweeting Trump Statements

    Twitter suspended an account for sharing comments the former president made on his new website Twitter suspended an account for sharing comments former president Donald Trump made on his new website this week, begging the question of whether journalists or fans who share his comments also run the risk of losing their accounts. Here at TheWrap, questions get answers: No, journalists won’t catch a Twitter ban for tweeting the statements of a former president, a company spokesperson confirmed. Earlier Thursday, a Twitter rep explained the @DJTDesk ban, telling TheWrap, “As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account.” Twitter’s “ban evasion policy” prohibits a “range of behaviors,” as the company puts it, including accounts that “imitate a suspended account.” Accounts are also barred for allowing “someone who has been permanently suspended from Twitter to permanently take over or temporarily operate” their Twitter handles. (The @DJTDesk account was not affiliated with anyone on Team Trump, a Trump-tied source told The New York Post on Thursday.) The problem for political reporters and commentators is, though, that though Trump was kicked off the platform in January after the deadly riot of his supporters at the Capitol, his team has continued to send out plenty of his statements to their press lists. Sometimes, the statements still include Twitter-specific phrases or characters, like “@” symbols. The statements are often brief and, well, tweet-like, and since they come from a former president, a journalist might be inclined to share them online. Pressed for clarification on Thursday’s statement on the @DJTDesk ban, a Twitter spokesperson said, “[T]his is aimed at accounts that have the sole intent of resharing these posts.” So, media folk and unverified masses alike, as long as you’re interspersing tweets about other topics, you aren’t facing suspension for relaying messages from the 45th president. There is a rich tradition of journalists complaining about restaurants on Twitter. Try that. Read original story Don’t Worry, Journalists: You Won’t Get Banned for Tweeting Trump Statements At TheWrap

  • Millions Are Unemployed. Why Can’t Companies Find Workers?

    U.S. employers in sectors like manufacturing and restaurants aren’t finding enough people to hire, threatening to hold back the country’s economic recovery. Among the reasons potential workers are holding back: fear of getting Covid, lack of child care and enhanced unemployment benefits.

  • Montana’s Republican governor pulls pandemic payments – is he for real?

    Greg Gianforte says the financial assistance program is doing more harm than good. You know, Governor, Covid isn’t over yet? Greg Gianforte’s plan is to cut the $300 a week payment and give people a one-time $1,200 ‘return-to-work’ bonus. But that simply does not compare. Photograph: Thom Bridge/AP The coronavirus pandemic – heard of it? It’s famously still going on! Though national case numbers are finally starting to drop and recent regional outbreaks in the midwest have begun to subside, there were still about 50,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the US on Tuesday and just over 700 new virus-related deaths. But Greg Gianforte, Montana’s governor, has other priorities: he’s been talking about a “labor shortage” in a cynical attempt to cut public assistance. The Republican governor released a statement on Tuesday announcing his state will stop participating in the federal program that has given unemployed workers additional unemployment payments since the start of the pandemic – in an apparent attempt to get Montanans back to work, and he plans to give those who choose to do so something he calls a “return-to-work bonus”. Here’s why it won’t work: The “return-to-work” bonus is not a replacement for added unemployment benefits. Thanks to the additional unemployment payments of $300 a week, out-of-work Montana residents receiving assistance currently get between $351 and $810 weekly, in enhanced unemployment benefits. Gianforte’s new plan will cut out those additional payments starting 27 June, and “incentivize Montanans to re-enter the workforce” with a single “return-to-work” bonus of $1,200 after one full month of work. Now, I’m no high-falutin’ big city math-e-ma-tician, but a one-time payment of $1,200, which will only go to the first 12,500 workers to claim it – a tactic which, by the way, has huge “while supplies last!!” vibes – simply does not compare to $300 a week for the duration of the pandemic, ie, the foreseeable future. Who knows how long that could be? Only about a third of Montana residents are vaccinated, according to the New York Times, and infections have risen approximately 8% over the past 14 days. The pandemic is not over yet. What could “labor shortage” be another term for? Although Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in April, which is about at pre-pandemic levels, the state’s labor commissioner, Laurie Esau, says its labor force is approximately 10,000 workers smaller than it was pre-lockdown, a drop that Gianforte assumes is to do with lazy people who, given their new found pandemic benefits, don’t want to work any more. And according to Montana department of labor estimates, nearly 25,000 people are currently filing unemployment claims, a good chunk of whom the governor is eager to push into the state’s 14,000 or so job openings. But this means there aren’t enough job openings for the number of people unemployed; even if the governor’s plan succeeds in filling those vacant positions as intended, there will still be over 10,000 people without jobs to apply for, forced to subsist on less. It is also wildly reductive to assume that because there are fewer people working, it must be the result of a lack of will. People had jobs, and those jobs were taken away, either through mass layoffs or government shutdowns of businesses. That kind of disruption takes time to recover from. People could now be working out childcare arrangements again; finding out where they fit in a new jobs market; or worried about returning to work until the coast is clear. Workers also aren’t to blame for making more on unemployment than they would at their jobs. The basis of the governor’s claims are that enhanced unemployment benefits have incentivized out-of-work Montana residents to stay unemployed. He says that the extra $300-a-week payments are now “doing more harm than good”, which is a strange way to view an intervention that is hopefully keeping people housed, clothed, and fed, but OK, sir! You’re the governor! But let’s analyze the logic of whether benefits that make your life livable stop people from wanting to work. Last year, a study by economists at Yale found the enhanced unemployment pay authorized by Congress did not disincentivize Americans from seeking employment. And if “a bunch of Yale economists” aren’t convincing enough, how about the labor secretary, Marty Walsh, who told the AP that there’s no evidence of Gianforte’s claims to the contrary. Even if there are some people choosing to stay home rather than go back to work because their enhanced unemployment benefits pay them more than their jobs (which again, no proof that that’s happening!), the argument that the alternative is preferable should be reconsidered. Full-time workers earning minimum wage in Montana earn about $346 a week – far less than MIT estimates an average single Montanan needs to live. For those living with children, even the enhanced unemployment benefits wouldn’t cut it. Nearly two-thirds of Americans have been living paycheck-to-paycheck since the pandemic hit stateside. So if I were a governor and wanted to, say, prevent an already-mounting housing crisis from mounting any further, want to give my residents enough to live on. But maybe that’s far too simple. • This article was amended on 6 May 2021 to correct the spelling of Marty Walsh’s first name.

  • Queen and Prince William wish Archie a happy second birthday

    The Queen and other royals have shared pictures on social media of Archie.

  • Trump's latest attempt to return to Twitter ends a day later with a suspension

    The account was an extension of his new website, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, in which he writes tweet-like posts his followers can share.

  • Ilhan Omar says Democrats need to grow ‘backbone’ and abolish filibuster to overcome Republican opposition

    Minnesota progressive says quibbling about bipartisanship is a waste of time given intense Republican opposite to the Biden agenda

  • Biden advisor assesses state of small businesses

    Rhett Buttle, Public Private Strategies Founder and National Business Advisor to Biden for President, joins AMS+ to analyze the state of small businesses in the U.S. and the Biden administration's COVID-19 policy proposals.

  • Stimulus checks: IRS sends 1.1 million more payments in latest round

    Nearly 1.1 million more stimulus checks were disbursed this week in the latest batch of payments, bringing the total number of payments in the third round to 164 million.

  • Giuliani cutting back large entourage to cut costs amid legal challenges, report claims

    The former mayor is facing mounting legal fees from divorces and a major defamation lawsuit