South Carolina candidate to ex-Trump aide: 'You really are a true piece of 'sh--'





A South Carolina Republican candidate backed by former President Trump told a former top official in his administration "you really are a true piece of sh-" in a private text unearthed by The State.

In a series of texts between South Carolina candidate Katie Arrington (R) and former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Arrington insulted Mulvaney with the four-letter word in a Monday morning text which the newspaper obtained and reviewed on Wednesday.

"You really are a true piece of sh-" Arrington texted Mulvaney, according to screenshots provided by The State.

"Ha! You have no idea. What did I do now?" the former Trump official responded.

"You're just not the person I thought you were," Arrington replied back, later referencing texts from 2018 she said she would not share to "make you look like a jack a-."

"Because then you would really would look like the piece of sh- that you turning out to be," she added.

Mulvaney fired back she "might be unstable" and sent a winky emoji after pointing out punctuation problems in her texts.

Arrington continued to text, at one point referring to his departure as chief of staff and Mulvaney's appointment as U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

"Nope just can't stand two faced folks," Arrington texted. "No wonder you were fired and as an Irish catholic sent to Northern Ireland."

"And now we have religion," Mulvaney fired back.

Sectarian divides in Northern Ireland between Catholics and Protestants were at the root of the "Troubles." Catholics were long a minority in Northern Ireland, though the gap has been closing.

"Again: you may be unfit for office. Seriously. It may be time for some deep introspection," he added, to which the South Carolina candidate replied "ditto" and "pls."

The newspaper noted that the exchange came close to four hours after NBC News published a story in which Mulvaney weighed in on Arrington's campaign.

Story continues

"She's not the best candidate by any stretch of imagination," the former Trump chief of staff told NBC News. "And I guess it's enough for Donald Trump that she's not Nancy Mace."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is the incumbent being challenged by Arrington. Mace has at times criticized Trump, who has fired back at her.

Sharing The State's story on Twitter, Mulvaney further slammed Arrington.

"In 2018 Katie Arrington lost SC-1 because she was unable to unite Republicans after a nasty primary. Sounds like she hasn't learned much from that," Mulvaney tweeted. "If this is your response to someone supporting your GOP opponent, maybe politics isn't for you."

Chris D'Anna, a spokesperson for Arrington's campaign, alleged Mulvaney had leaked the text message exchange and called him and Mace "leaders of the Never Trump Movement."

"It's disappointing that Mick would leak the contents of a private conversation. Mick Mulvaney and Nancy Mace teaming up together is par for the course, considering they both used President Trump to advance their own careers, only to stab him in the back," D'Anna said in a statement. "We wish them nothing but the best in their quest to be the leaders of the Never Trump Movement."

The Hill has reached out to Actum LLC, where Mulvaney is a co-chair, for comment.

Updated at 10:08 a.m.