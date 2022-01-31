South Carolina candidate for governor says he’s switching parties after $15 wage split

Activist Gary Votour, who sought the South Carolina Democratic Party nomination for governor, is switching parties.

Votour announced Monday he will run on the Labor Party ticket for governor after saying the state Democratic Party is falling short on pushing for a $15 minimum wage. Votour was the first candidate to announce he would be running for governor for the Democratic nomination.

On the way out of the party, Votour criticized former Congressman Joe Cunningham, who is leading the fundraising race in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, specifically citing Cunningham’s vote against a $15 minimum wage while in Congress.

“Although the S.C. Democratic Party has embraced those positions in its party platform, it now falls short of these goals by refusing to require that all candidates office running as Democratic Party candidates do so as well,” Votour posted to social media. “In particular, I am referring to former Congressman Cunningham who refuses to stand for a living wage of at least $15 per hour for all South Carolinians.”

Votour added that by“refusing to adhere to this important party platform issue, Mr. Cunningham has created great division within the Democratic Party.”

Votour said party Chairman Trav Robertson refused to disallow Cunningham from running for governor because of a possible lawsuit.

Robertson told The State Monday he doesn’t know if he has the legal authority to stop Cunningham from running for governor.

“Gary Votour is a wonderful human being, (and) his heart is in the right place. The fact is he simply wants what’s best for people in our state and our country,” Robertson said. “We wish him the best of luck and we have more in agreement with Gary than we do in disagreement.”

In an interview in December, Cunningham said he always supported minimum wage that is in the double digits, but the bill in Congress he voted against would have eliminated tip wages, which would have hurt hospitality workers.

“Congressman Cunningham wishes Mr. Votour all the best as he continues his campaign in another party,” said Trevor Maloney, Cunningham’s campaign manager. “In the meantime, Joe is laser-focused on defeating Henry McMaster in November so we can legalize marijuana, increase teacher pay, and raise the minimum wage to at least $12 an hour.”

With Votour out of the Democratic Party race, Cunningham will face state Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland. Florence resident William H. Williams also is seeking the nomination.