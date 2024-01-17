South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan will not seek re-election

Congressman Jeff Duncan announced he would not seek re-election for an 8th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The longtime South Carolina lawmaker wrote “at some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for liberty, just as I have.”

Duncan served acongressman since 2011 for a combined 14 years. He served in as a state lawmaker from 2002-2010.

“After 9/11, I felt a calling to serve my state or nation in some capacity. Serving in both the South Carolina State Legislature and the United States House of Representatives has been the culmination of that calling. I am blessed to have worked with amazing men and women in Congress,” Duncan wrote.

Duncan was the first Congressman in over 100 years to be elected from Laurens County.

“Representing the 3rd District of South Carolina in this capacity has been a privilege and honor. Now, it is time for another man or woman to serve our district in the next congress. I will not seek re-election to the US House of Representatives.”

In South Carolina’s other congressional races, State Rep. Adam Morgan announced in November he would be running against Congressman William Timmons.