South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Dr. Edward Simmer answers questions from the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs committee in Columbia, S.C. Simmer was confirmed director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in February and has asked lawmakers for time to figure out department reforms before the legislature tries to break apart the agency. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu, File)
  • In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, Senate President Harvey Peeler prepares to introduce South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for the State of the State address in Columbia, S.C. Peeler has proposed legislation this year that would break apart the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, moving its public health and environmental regulation duties to other existing state agencies. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak-Health Department Crisis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Dr. Edward Simmer answers questions from the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs committee in Columbia, S.C. Simmer was confirmed director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in February and has asked lawmakers for time to figure out department reforms before the legislature tries to break apart the agency. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu, File)
MICHELLE LIU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's public health workers have been tasked with keeping the state safe for 143 years, ever since lawmakers created a health board in 1878 after a yellow fever outbreak killed 20,000 Americans.

Now, as the coronavirus pandemic surges, legislators are trying to break their agency apart.

As in most states, South Carolina's public health agency was underfunded and overworked long before it had to sustain an exhausting defense against a virus humans had never seen before.

Criticism has mounted from all sides since then — over a slow rollout of testing, the agency's refusal to release detailed data on early cases, and for seeming to sideline its top epidemiologist.

Now a new director has stepped into what many see as a leadership vacuum, but lawmakers intent on dismantling the Department of Health and Environmental Control aren't cutting him much slack.

Dr. Edward Simmer is the first medical doctor to helm the agency in nearly four decades — a fact that surprises Simmer himself. He told The Associated Press in an interview that he'll put science at the center of his dealings with the public, the legislature and the governor.

“Obviously, there are political aspects to what DHEC does. My focus is to be as apolitical as we can be,” Simmer said.

Unlike most public health agencies, South Carolina's portfolio has included environmental regulation since the 1970s. It now has nearly 4,000 employees, overseeing everything from water quality, dams and landfills to hospitals and vaccine distribution.

The sprawling agency only indirectly answers to elected officials, through an eight-member board appointed by the governor. State officials have said for years that it has become too powerful and unmanageable.

Lawmakers have accused the agency of failing to advocate forcefully enough for prevention measures or to push back on Republican Gov. Henry McMaster's decisions to reopen businesses. They said DHEC staff shirked responsibility by letting the board decide how to allocate limited vaccines; that the board, comprised mostly of businesspeople and just one doctor, lacks transparency; and that board members moved too slowly to find a new director after the last one quit, mid-pandemic.

Senate President Harvey Peeler is ready to split DHEC apart, bundling public health duties with the state's mental health department and funneling environmental permitting operations to other state agencies. McMaster has said he supports breaking up DHEC as well.

“No one is in control at DHEC and hasn’t been for quite some time,” Peeler declared in December when he announced the bill that would restructure the agency.

Public health agencies have become political scapegoats nationwide after years of inadequate funding, and a lack of federal leadership and coordination has made responding to the pandemic even more difficult, said Simon Haeder, a professor of public policy at Penn State.

In some other states with Republican-controlled legislatures such as Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Oklahoma, lawmakers are looking to curb the powers of proactive state and local health departments.

In South Carolina, the prevailing sentiment is a desire to make the agency more effective, after the response has been hamstrung by a series of politically-appointed directors who didn't last and other staff turnovers.

“You can make all the structural changes you want, but you’ve got to pick people who are really good at this,” said former Gov. Jim Hodges, who served from 1999 to 2003.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat who has railed against the agency's refusal to shut down businesses flouting public health guidelines, said the plan to split DHEC is a “distraction” and it's the board that ought to be replaced: “They've been useless. Useless is an understatement.”

There are signs that other basic agency functions are falling through the cracks.

Lapsed water pollution permits at three of the state's coal plants had languished for about a decade before environmentalists sued the agency last summer to do its job. The agency finally agreed in January to review the permits.

“Abdicating your responsibility to make sure you're protecting the citizens of the state from pollution is a pretty serious deficiency,” said Amy Armstrong of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project.

More recently, a computer system switchover left families and funeral homes without death certificates, as bodies awaiting cremation stacked up in at least one funeral home, The Post and Courier reported.

Still, people who've worked closely with the agency say splitting up DHEC without adequate funding and staffing will only make problems worse, and that trying to do so during a pandemic is ill-timed.

If anything, the agency's two sides should coordinate even more closely as hazards to human health increase due to climate change and other environmental threats, said John Simkovich, a regional director of public health who left in 2013.

Public health resources were slashed by lawmakers during the Great Recession, and board members' terms lapsed under Gov. Mark Sanford. His successor, Gov. Nikki Haley, remade the board, and Catherine Templeton, previously tapped by Haley to trim jobs at the state's labor department, was named director. Templeton initiated more cuts, centralizing offices and laying off seasoned staffers.

Dr. Robert Ball, one of the state’s top infectious disease epidemiologists until 2012, said morale went downhill after Templeton arrived, prompting an exodus of longtime employees that rapidly drained institutional knowledge.

Salaries remain relatively low for trained health professionals and scientists, so younger staffers quickly move on to earn more elsewhere, former employees say.

Simmer told lawmakers who confirmed him this month that he believes the agency’s environmental and public health halves complement each other. He asked senators to give him a year on the job to figure out reforms before they try to take the agency apart.

So far, he said, no one has promised him that time.

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And Richard, once you have cut down all the trees, where will you hide when the devil comes for you? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn.

  • Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons

    Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

  • China accuses U.S. of "pointing fingers" over COVID probe

    China on Sunday accused the U.S. of "pointing fingers," following a statement from the Biden administration alleging that Beijing may have meddled into the World Health Organization's probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.What they're saying: "What the U.S. has done in recent years has severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO," China wrote in a statement from its embassy in D.C. It added that the U.S. has "gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."But the U.S., acting as if none of this had ever happened, is pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.""With such a track record, how can it win the confidence of the whole world? It is hoped that the U.S. will hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, earnest, transparent and responsible attitude, shoulder its rightful responsibility, support the WHO's work with real actions and make due contribution to the international cooperation on COVID-19. The whole world will be looking."Statement from the Chinese embassyThe backdrop: The statement comes after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed "deep concerns" that the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.The WHO team ultimately concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit, drawing a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.What's new: U.K. foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he shares the U.S.' concern about the WHO's probe.Go deeper: Fauci sees greater China role in COVID-19 spread, looking back a year laterLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas starts rolling power outages to cope with deep freeze

    President Joe Biden approved the state's emergency declaration, unlocking federal assistance to tackle the rare deep freeze. Apart from Texas, much of the United States from the Pacific Northwest through the Great Plains and into the mid-Atlantic states has been in the grip of bone-chilling weather over the weekend, featuring snow, sleet and freezing rain. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has sought to cut power use in response to winter record of 69,150 MW on Sunday evening, more than 3,200 MW higher than the previous winter peak in January 2018.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Reports: Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 fighters

    Israel fired several missiles early on Monday targeting areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Syria's state news agency reported. An opposition war-monitoring group said the strikes killed six Iran-backed fighters. The SANA news agency claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, which it said were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

  • China refused to give COVID data: WHO investigator

    A World Health Organization investigator said on Saturday that China refused to handover raw data on early COVID-19 cases.A WHO team probing the origins of the pandemic had requested raw patient data on 174 cases from the early phase of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan in December 2019. But Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert who is a member of the team, said only summaries were provided. "In the ideal world, you would go through patient by patient by patient, and that's we call that a line listing// And that's standard practice for an outbreak investigation. In this situation, the Chinese gave us the results, we would like I guess to receive the raw data. But that can still come."He said the data was especially important as only half of the cases had exposure to the Huanan seafood market where the virus was initially detected.The White House on Saturday said they have quote "deep concerns" about the WHO COVID-19 report from China; national security adviser Jake Sullivan called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the outbreak. He said in a statement that it is imperative the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government."However another member of the WHO mission, zoologist Peter Daszak, described "trust and openness with my China counterparts", adding that they did get access to critical data throughout. The WHO and the Chinese foreign minister did not immediately reply to a request for comments.The COVID-19 probe has been plagued by delay, concerns over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak. Beijing has previously defended its transparency and its cooperation with the WHO missions.

  • Six far-right militia members who guarded Trump ally Roger Stone ‘entered US Capitol during riots’

    The six belong to Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group who were reportedly providing security to Roger Stone on the day of and prior to the Capitol insurrection

  • Japanese suspicious of Covid vaccine despite pressing Olympics timeline

    Japan is expected to launch coronavirus vaccinations as early as Wednesday amid growing concerns that high levels of public mistrust may hamper its rollout. The Japanese government gave official approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, paving the way for up to 20,000 medical workers to receive the jab in a programme likely to launch this week. Japan is one of the last major economies to launch its vaccination campaign, with its timeline under the added pressure of the Tokyo Olympics currently scheduled to launch in less than 200 days. A major obstacle facing government officials is the fact that levels of trust in vaccines in Japan are among the lowest in the world. Around 80 per cent of the population must have immunity against the coronavirus in order for the virus to be brought under control. However, new reports reflect Japan’s low levels of trust in vaccines, echoing the findings of a Lancet study published last year which highlighted how the nation had one of the lowest vaccine confidence rates in the world. A new Kyodo News survey showed that 63 per cent of people in Japan are currently willing to have the vaccine, with 27 per cent – mainly women in their 40s or 50s – the most resistant. A study by broadcasters NHK last month also found that only half the nation was prepared to have the vaccination.

  • Nigeria's president calls for calm after clashes in southwest Oyo state

    Clashes between traders from the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups broke out on Saturday at Shasha market in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, the state governor's spokesman said. Most Yoruba live in southwestern Nigeria, while the Hausa are concentrated in northern states. Tensions have increased in southwestern states in recent weeks amid claims by public figures that nomadic cattle herders from the mainly northern Fulani ethnic group are carrying out violent crimes, which the pastoralists have denied.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more military aid from the United States in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington, his spokesman said Monday, rejecting criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington. Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Homework and headaches: Study shows why remote students are more stressed

    The study by NBC News and Challenge Success is one of the first to shed light on differences between students who are online-only and those in classrooms.

  • Catalan separatists win over half the votes in regional election for first time as far-Right gains ground

    Catalan separatist parties have won more than 50 per cent of the vote in local elections for the first time, with the result from Sunday's poll showing that the question of independence for Catalonia will continue to destabilise Spanish politics. Quim Torra, the region's former president, described the fact that separatist parties had won 51 per cent of the vote as “historic”, even though turnout was down by around 25 percentage points on 2017 because of the Covid pandemic. The election was called because Mr Torra was barred from public office last autumn after Spain’s courts found him guilty of disobedience for refusing to remove pro-independence symbols from public buildings during previous election campaigns. Carles Puigdemont, who illegally declared Catalonia's secession from Spain in 2017, said the result obliged Catalan parties to make a renewed push for independence. “Our duty is to try to execute this message explicitly because now we have the strength to do so”, Mr Puigdemont said from Belgium.

  • S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot

    South Korea said on Monday it will not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. South Korea had said it would complete vaccinations on 1.3 million people by the first quarter of this year with AstraZeneca shots, but it slashed the target sharply to 750,000. The decision is largely due to adjustments in the supply timetable of the 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

  • Israel decides not to participate in Emirati arms fair

    Israel has decided not to send a delegation of defense companies to a prestigious arms fair in the United Arab Emirates next week due to coronavirus restrictions that have forced the closure of Israel’s international airport, the Defense Ministry announced Monday. Dozens of Israeli companies, including state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, had planned on sending delegations to the IDEX arms fair.

  • South Charlotte homeowners learn it’s not a ‘kindly grandma’ stealing their mail

    Police and facial recognition software provide more clues after a neighbor confronts the suspect.