South Carolina cop charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed man after high-speed chase

A South Carolina police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man was arrested Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, 52, attempted to pull over Robert Langley around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after he blew through a stop sign, according to the probable cause affidavit from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Langley, 46, fled and led Dollard on a car chase as fast as 100 mph, heading onto the highway in Georgetown County.

About six minutes and eight miles after the chase began, Langley drove into a ditch, then got out of the car through the front passenger door, according to officials.

Dollard fired once, hitting Langley in the chest. He was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

In interviews after the shooting, Dollard claimed she was “in fear for her safety.”

“Dollard stated she did not identify a weapon in Langley’s hands, nor was a weapon recovered at the scene,” Special Agent Ashley Jolda wrote in the arrest warrant affidavit.

Langley, a new grandfather, “posed no threat,” his family’s lawyer said at a press conference hours before Dollard’s arrest Wednesday.

“We know that he was unarmed. We know that he posed no threat. We know that he was not attempting to harm the officer in any way. We know that she was beyond her jurisdiction,” Bakari Sellers said, according to WCSC. “And from what we’ve seen today on that video, we can tell you that we believe and his family believes that a crime was committed.”

Dash cam footage shown to the family showed Langley “gurgling blood and fighting for air,” Sellers said.