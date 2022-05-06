South Carolina could have a suspected Tampa Bay killer in its midst, police say

A Tampa Bay homicide suspect could be hiding in South Carolina, the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and US Marshals say.

According to a Friday press release, Sherron David McCombs, Jr., 22, could be in the Upstate area of South Carolina or along the border in North Carolina. Residents are asked to be on the lookout.

McCombs is wanted for two counts of first degree murder with a firearm and three counts of tampering with physical evidence for his alleged involvement in two shootings that happened on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022 in the city of Tampa.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information that helps lead to his capture.

To provide a tip on McCombs’ possible whereabouts, call 1-800-873-TIPS or visit crimestoppersTB.com and select ‘submit a tip.’