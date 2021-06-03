South Carolina couple likened to 'Bonnie and Clyde' eyed as suspects in fifth homicide

A South Carolina couple who are facing charges in four slayings have been identified as murder suspects in a fifth homicide investigation in Memphis, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Tyler Terry, 26, and Adrienne Simpson, 33, are being held in the Chester County Detention Center in South Carolina. They were both arrested last month, about a week apart.

Terry and Simpson face multiple murder charges in addition to a slew of assault and attempted murder charges, Grant Suskin, a spokesman with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday. They have also been identified in an investigation into a May 17 death in Memphis that is believed to be a homicide.

“While they are only suspects now, we do believe it is likely that warrants will be obtained for Terry and Simpson in this case,” Suskin said. “Our agency and South Carolina law enforcement divisions are working with the Memphis Police Department for the investigation into this case.”

Suskin added: "This is definitely unlike anything I've ever seen."

Authorities in Memphis could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Memphis police tweeted on May 17 that a “unresponsive male was located in the roadway."

"The victim did not survive his injuries,” the tweet said.

NBC affiliate WCNC in Charlotte reported that the couple are facing two counts of murder in South Carolina and two counts of murder for fatal shootings in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The suspects are accused of killing Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson, and a woman who has been identified in court documents as a former romantic partner of Terry's, on May 2 in South Carolina, WCNC reported.

They also are accused of killing Barbara Goodkin and Sergei Zacharev about mid-May last month.

South Carolina authorities arrested Simpson and booked her into jail on May 18. And authorities, after a weeklong manhunt, were able to catch up to Terry, who was hiding in the woods. Officials have said Terry is accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at deputies during a high-speed chase led by Simpson.

She was arrested after crashing, authorities said, but Terry managed to get away. The search for Terry involved dozens of officers, helicopters, dogs and drones, officials said.

Joseph Spiess Jr., chief of police in Brentwood, Missouri, last month likened Terry and Simpson to a notorious criminal duo.

“The way this appears is a modern day version of Bonnie and Clyde,” he said.