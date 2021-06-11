South Carolina deputies arrest 2 women in disappearance of their grandmother

Two South Carolina women are the latest to be charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of their grandmother, who has been missing since 2017, according to reports.

Tabitha Edith Shook, 28, and Madilyn Janet Ballard, 23, were arrested earlier this week and charged with obstruction of an investigation into the Greenville County missing persons case involving their grandmother, Rena Hefner Beamer, local affiliate FOX Carolina reported.

Shook, who was arrested Saturday, was also charged with unauthorized removal of a dead body, according to the report. Ballard turned herself in on Tuesday.

Beamer was 83 when she was last seen at the start of summer 2017, according to the affiliate report. Police suspect the octogenarian died in August of that year.

A spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request seeking information.

On June 4, police arrested her caretaker at the time, 46-year-old Beth Beamer, on charges of desecration of human remains, abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death and unauthorized removal of a dead body, FOX Carolina also reported.

Rena Hefner Beamer’s body has reportedly not been recovered, and relatives told the news station Beth Beamer has made efforts to stop them from finding the elderly woman’s remains.

Authorities allege Beth Beamer had not adequately cared for the victim for four years. According to the report, she admitted to dumping the woman’s body at an out-of-state location and collecting her social security benefits.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office has fired one of its deputies after discovering he failed to adequately handle the Beamer case and acted in a manner "unbecoming of a deputy," according to the report. Additional details regarding the deputy’s dismissal were not immediately available.