South Carolina deputies fatally shoot barricaded suspect after he repeatedly stabs police dog

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man after he stabbed a police dog during a raid on a home, according to authorities.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in Spartanburg on Thursday to serve an arrest warrant. The situation, however, quickly escalated and the suspect, identified as Darius L.J. Holcomb, 39, locked himself in a bedroom and threatened officials with a knife, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Cpl. John Burgess.

A family was removed from the home and negotiators tried to work with Holcomb to surrender, but to no avail. Authorities used tear gas in one room, but Holcomb would still not comply, according to Burgess.

"Upon arriving, the suspect threatened deputies with a knife," Burgess said. "The suspect fled to a bedroom and barricaded himself in a bedroom. The family was removed from the residence and negotiations started."

FLORIDA POLICE DOG 'MURDERED' IN LINE OF DUTY SAVED OFFICERS' LIVES, ACCORDING TO AUTHORITIES

Officials then sent in a K9, but Holcomb began stabbing the dog, WSPA reported. At least one deputy opened fire on Holcomb.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Holcomb was declared dead on the scene.

KENTUCKY POLICE SHOOTING: 3 OFFICERS, POLICE K-9 DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTOUT AT SUSPECT'S HOME

"It was very unexpected that something like this would occur, and there are just so many cops," neighbor Julia Feydak told WSPA. "It’s quite scary but you know, whatever happens, the cops know what they’re doing."

The K9’s harness protected the dog from any puncture wounds and the pup is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office.

An official with the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital that the injured K9's name is Astro. A review of the Facebook page for the sheriff's office shows they have several other K9s on the force, including a Labrador retriever, a walker hound who "loves Vienna sausages," and a Belgian Malinois.

Story continues

UTAH SHERIFF’S OFFICE MOURNS DEATH OF ‘PORN-SNIFFING DOG’ THAT HELPED PUT PEDOPHILES BEHIND BARS

Another neighbor described shock over the number of law enforcement cars that responded to the scene, saying he initially thought bad weather caused an accident.

MEET THE HEROIC POLICE DOG WHO CONQUERED TRAGEDY AND CHANGED LAW FOR K9 SAFETY

"I was thinking there maybe was a car accident, because of the weather. But, I mean, so many, so many cars, so many policemen here. So, it looks like something more than just a regular accident," said Viktor Altuhov.

The sheriff’s statement did not share any information on the arrest warrants or say whether Holcomb was the person wanted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.