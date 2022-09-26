South Carolina deputy wounded while responding to domestic disturbance call; suspect killed

A South Carolina deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Cains Mill Road near Sumter, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The first deputy to reach the house found a garage on fire and was trying to put out the fire when Leroy Quick Jr. began shooting at him, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was hit at least once and returned fire.

Quick was found unresponsive in the backyard when other deputies arrived. He was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at a Columbia hospital, the sheriff said.

The unnamed deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound and is hospitalized in serious condition. Dennis said the deputy was expected to recover, WLTX-TV reported.

"It appears that our deputies acted appropriately, and I commend them on their quick actions in defense of themselves and others," Dennis said.

No other injuries were reported.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate both the officer-involved shooting and the arson.