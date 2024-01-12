This South Carolina destination ranks among nation’s best places to eat. Here’s why

If you’re searching for your favorite new restaurant in one South Carolina city, you may be in luck.

That’s because Charleston ranks No. 2 on a list of the nation’s best places for food lovers. The city earned a top spot after it was found to be bursting with restaurants that visitors can’t get enough of, according to results published Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“If your itinerary is centered around breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with plenty of stops for snacks in between, these destinations will keep you busy (and full),” the travel website Tripadvisor wrote in its report.

To create the list of top places to eat, Tripadvisor said it studied the “the quality and quantity of reviews” that website users left for U.S. cities for a year leading up to October 2023. Each location was considered for several categories, including up-and-coming places to visit and the cities that travelers love the most.

What makes Charleston a top food destination?

Charleston — the only city in South Carolina to land in the resulting lists of “Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations” — ranked among travelers’ favorite places. Visitors raved about its nightlife and gave it high marks for “ghost, historical and cultural tours,” McClatchy News reported.

The tourist hot spot also made it into the rankings in the food category, which focused on places with several highly-reviewed restaurants and at least 400 dining listings on Tripadvisor.

On its Tripadvisor page, Charleston received a nod for its “ever-evolving food scene, serving everything from Lowcountry staples (hello, fried chicken) to modern tapas.”

The results come as Charleston also earned a top spot on last year’s food-focused Tripadvisor list. Also in 2023, Food & Wine magazine readers gave the city recognition for its restaurants and overall dining scene. In the magazine’s report, Charleston earned praise for its Southern fare, seafood and other cuisine.

In the latest Tripadvisor rankings, the nation’s No. 1 foodie destination was New Orleans.

These South Carolina burger joints rank among the nation’s best. Why fans crave them

These two taco joints in South Carolina rank among best in US, Yelp says. Here’s why