South Carolina down one starter on offense against Georgia

South Carolina will be without one of its top receivers for Saturday’s matchup with No. 1 Georgia.

Ahmarean Brown didn’t make the trip with the team to Athens. The Georgia Tech transfer injured his hamstring in the first half of last week’s game against Furman.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Brown wanted to go back in the game but “ It didn’t feel right putting him in the game.”

Beamer said during his call-in show on Thursday that Brown was questionable. The super senior has nine catches for 86 yards this season for USC.

Memphis transfer Eddie Lewis will likely see more time at receiver in Brown’s absence. Lewis had six catches for 89 yards against Furman.

Safety Nick Emmanwori and nickel David Spaulding both made the trip and are likely to play.

Beamer previously ruled out defensive end Jatius Geer, offensive lineman Markee Anderson and running back Bradley Dunn.