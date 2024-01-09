South Carolina driver killed in crash involving car, SUV and pickup, officials say

One driver was killed and another was hurt in a recent crash that involved a car, SUV and pickup truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Terence Byrd, a 48-year-old Winnsboro resident, died in the accident, Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said.

The three-vehicle collision happened Saturday in Fairfield County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol.

At about 6 a.m., Byrd was driving a 2007 Honda Accord west on S.C. 34, Miller said. Near the intersection with Ramsey Road the Honda sideswiped a eastbound 2023 Chevrolet Heavy-Duty pickup then was hit by a 2011 Ford Expedition that was also driving east on S.C. 34, according to Miller.

The Ford SUV then ran off the road and crashed into a guard rail, Miller said.

Byrd, who was the only person in the Honda, was taken to an area hospital where he died, officials said.

The Ford driver was also hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Miller. Further information on that driver’s condition was not available.

There were two passengers in the Ford, but neither was hurt nor were any of the three people inside the Chevy, Miller said.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the original collision was not available, but the deadly wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office, and an autopsy was scheduled, Hill said.

Through Sunday, 12 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 986 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Fairfield County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 14 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.