South Carolina driver killed by exploding air bag inflator

FILE - This Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda says that a faulty driver’s air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn’t give details of the Jan. 9, 2021, crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

Honda said Wednesday that a faulty driver's air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn't give details of the Jan. 9 crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.

Honda officials and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration inspected the car and the air bag parts on Wednesday and determined that the inflator had ruptured, the company said. The death is the 19th in the U.S. since 2009 and the 28th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of last year, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Most of the deaths have been in the U.S., but they also have occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

Honda said it has shared all the information it has with NHTSA and will continue to cooperate in the latest investigation.

The company said the Accord in the South Carolina crash was recalled in April of 2011. Starting in June of 2011, the company made more than 100 attempts to reach owners of the car including mailed notices, phone calls, emails and even in-person visits, the statement said.

“Our records indicate that the recall repair was never completed,” the statement said.

The company said the driver who was killed was not the registered owner of the Accord, and Honda does not know if the driver knew about the unrepaired recall.

The car has changed ownership several times, most recently in October of 2020, Honda spokesman Chris Martin said. The company sent the current owner a recall notice on Nov. 17, 2020, Martin said.

Honda says it has adequate supplies of replacement inflators, and it is urging people to get recall repairs done, especially of older models.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The recalls drove Japan’s Takata into bankruptcy and brought criminal charges against the company. Eventually it was purchased by a Chinese-owned auto parts supplier.

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota’s attorney general was “never convinced” he’d win

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he wasn't convinced that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin would be found guilty for the murder of George Floyd, per an excerpt from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview released Wednesday.The big picture: In the interview, airing Sunday, Ellison noted that "when the victim is a person of color, it's just rare that there's any accountability." This is particularly the case for police officers in the deaths of Black people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.What he's saying: "I was never convinced we were going to win this case until we heard the verdict of guilty," Ellison told CBS' Scott Pelley. The attorney general recalled the case involving white police officers who beat Rodney King in 1991."I remember how devastated I felt when I heard that the jury acquitted those officers," he said."Every moment of this case, I thought, 'What are we missing… Do we need another witness?' I was not sure that we were going to get the just result that we did get until I heard Judge Cahill announce the verdict."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco

    He has got a giant padded head, perfectly round red cheeks and a bobbletail, and he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile (644-km) trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the move has received. The journey Larios began on April 12 has morphed into something bigger, drawing fans from all over.

  • Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen technology

    Chevron and Toyota announced Wednesday a first step towards a strategic alliance to commercialize hydrogen, which is seen as an environmentally-friendly transportation fuel option.

  • U.S. economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with the outlook upgraded sharply, but another COVID-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed. There was a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting a boost to economic activity from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package already passed and also from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, according to the April 16-20 poll of over 100 economists. While the International Monetary Fund's latest projection of 6.4% expansion was slightly more optimistic than the poll consensus, about 15% of 105 economists predicted the economy would grow 7% or more this year, with the range of forecasts showing higher highs and higher lows compared with last month.

  • New plan to deal with deadly space debris which could destroy satellites

    Since 1957, thousands of space launches have left Earth surrounded by orbiting space debris, with up to 26,000 objects now tracked.

  • Takata Airbag Recall: Everything You Need to Know

    Vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled to replace frontal airbags on the driver’s side or passenger’s side, or both in what NHTSA has called “the largest and most complex saf...

  • Human remains found during search for Amish woman missing for 10 months

    18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on June 21, 2020, in the area of Bird-in-Hand, while walking home from church.

  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade Long-Term Update | Road-trip to North Carolina

    It looks a lot like my wife will be buying a Hyundai Palisade. After a road trip from Ann Arbor, Mich., to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and back — in which we put 1,900 miles on the clock of Autoblog’s long-term 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy AWD — we’ve figured out that it will work great for our family, even in our more extreme use cases. Yes, I put all 1,900 of those miles on the Palisade over the eight days we were gone, with my wife Cat, five-year-old son Wollie, four-month-old daughter Lola, plus two dogs as passengers.

  • Every New Full-Size Luxury Car Ranked from Worst to Best

    The souped-up Quattroporte Trofeo has a 580-hp twin-turbo V-8 with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Lesser trims get a 424-hp twin-turbo V-6, and the Quattroporte S Q4 comes with all-wheel drive. It's the largest sedan from Japan sold in the U.S. and its smooth and potent 416-hp twin-turbo V-6 makes it feel like more than just a fancy Toyota.

  • North Carolina deputy kills man during warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday. (April 21)

  • Kia Seltos and Soul Recalled Due to Engine Trouble

    Kia is recalling 147,249 2021 Seltos subcompact SUVs and 2020-2021 Soul wagons to address a problem with the 2.0-liter engine. An inconsistent heat-treating process for the piston oil rings can d...

  • 11-year-old among four kids arrested in carjacking, California cops say

    One of the victims falsely said he was an off-duty police officer and the kids fled, cops said.

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • 2023 Cadillac Lyriq vs Tesla Model Y, Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace | Specs compared

    The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is the latest electric luxury crossover to enter a quickly growing segment. The Cadillac also happens to have a price and specifications that put it square in the middle of a competitive group, so we had to line up the numbers to see how it compares. Interestingly, the Cadillac is the least powerful of the bunch.

  • McLaren sells its Woking, England, headquarters for $236 million

    McLaren has found a buyer for its headquarters in Woking, England. It sold the facility to a New York-based investment firm named Global Net Lease, but it's not planning on moving to a new home anytime soon. Hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the British firm put a "for sale" sign on its lawn in September 2020 with a major catch: The new owner would need to lease the facility back to McLaren in the foreseeable future.

  • Golf courses, resort owners, farmers in tiny California town agree to huge water cuts

    Unlike Los Angeles or the Coachella Valley, there are no huge pipes or canals shipping imported water, just a rapidly shrinking aquifer.

  • Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner blasts NHL over COVID-19 vaccine protocols

    Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner said the NHL told a "blatant lie" about changing its COVID-19 protocols. The league pushed back.

  • This eco-friendly, high-speed charger will be your constant outdoor companion—and it’s 25 percent off

    Your purchase of the pocket-sized Nimble Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger helps keep 400 million tons of plastic out of landfills each year.

  • Here's the Dr. Fauci Statement That Could Mean Good News for Inovio

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) was among the first to start clinical trials on a coronavirus vaccine candidate. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last fall placed one of Inovio's vaccine trials on a partial clinical hold, and the program fell behind. Now, Inovio's candidate is in phase 2.

  • What's going on with Mets SS Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Andy Martino and John Harper wonder how long until it's "time to worry" about the early offensive struggles for Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.