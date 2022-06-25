South Carolina ‘family friend’ convicted of molesting Ga. girl

A Douglas County jury has convicted a South Carolina man of molesting and raping a girl he was said to be “family friends” with.

In March 2019, a girl told her doctor that she had been abused and sexually assaulted by a man named Abraham Hardy when she lived in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.

She told the doctor she had known Hardy since birth, but the abuse began in 2015.

The girl told investigators that Hardy had abused her several times over a period of several years. She also described various objects he used on her during the abuse.

She was able to give investigators detailed descriptions of Hardy and his piercings to help identify him.

When police searched his home, they found several of the objects the victim had described.

“The depravity of the defendant’s actions can’t be fully described here. But in the face of that depravity, the victim stood up and ultimately showed incredible strength and resilience,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

A sentencing date for Hardy has not been set. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

