South Carolina foster care program that only works with Christians granted religious exemption

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday granted Greenville-based Miracle Hill Ministries an exemption to continue its faith-based foster care program that works only with Christians.

Miracle Hill has been operating its program for decades, but its recruiting policy came under scrutiny after the Obama administration implemented a new regulation for federal funding recipients shortly before the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The regulation prohibits groups receiving federal funding from discriminating on the basis of religion.

Gov. Henry McMaster had requested an exemption on Miracle Hill's behalf in March 2018, and the issue became the focus of a national discussion on religious freedom as the ministry waited on a decision from the federal government.

The Administration for Children and Families, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, granted the exemption Wednesday to protect the religious liberty of all faith-based foster care providers in South Carolina.

"It protects minors who are in need of as many options as possible for being placed in loving foster families," Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary for the Administration of Children and Families, said in a statement. "The government should not be in the business of forcing foster care providers to close their doors because of their faith. Religious freedom is a fundamental human right.”

Miracle Hill, the largest provider of foster families in South Carolina for foster children who do not have significant special needs, does not allow gay couples or families that don’t agree with its statement of faith to serve as foster parents through its program. However, it does direct those of different beliefs to other foster care programs.

Within the past 10 months, Miracle Hill Ministries and its board members have been the target of hate mail and hate calls. Someone even threatened to burn down the organization’s building, Miracle Hill President and CEO Reid Lehman said.

He said he felt a mixture of relief and joy when he learned of the decision.

"It was the right decision to honor the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act," he said. "It was the right decision to keep the pool of providers for foster care as big as possible, and the right decision to make sure the needs of South Carolina children are met."

The American Civil Liberties Union disagreed with the federal government's decision and considered it to be discrimination. Eight states have passed laws allowing state-contracted child agencies to exclude prospective families based on the religious beliefs of the agency, the ACLU said.

This is the first action by the federal government to sanction such discrimination, the ACLU said.

“There are more than 400,000 children in foster care around the country, and today the Trump administration has turned its back on each of them," said Leslie Cooper, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT & HIV Project.

"Prospective foster and adoptive parents should be judged only on their capacity to provide love and support to a child – not their faith," Cooper said.

Congressman Jeff Duncan said the decision is a big win for religious liberty, particularly for organizations in South Carolina who provide faith-based services.

"I have been working on this issue for over two years now, and I am happy to see the Administration protect religious liberty and the children and families who rely on these services in the Upstate," Duncan said.